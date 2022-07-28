WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged in the February shooting death of a Winston-Salem man.

According to court documents, Michael Christopher Thompson, 46, is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon and murder.

These charges stem from the death of Ray Anthony Pruitt, who was found dead in his apartment in February. Police responded to the scene early in the morning, finding Pruitt with multiple gunshot wounds.

Documents allege that Thompson shot Pruitt and then took money and marijuana from his apartment on Weatherwood Court.