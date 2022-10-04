WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A power outage is impacted a large swath of Winston-Salem early this afternoon.

Winston-Salem police say that this outage is mainly impacted the south and southwest portions of the city.

Traffic lights were out at several major intersections, including along Peters Creek Parkway, Stratford Road, the Hanes Mall area, Country Club Road and Peacehaven Road.

Duke Energy has advised it may be several hours before it’s restored for all customers.

If traffic lights are out at an intersection, it should be treated as a four-way stop.