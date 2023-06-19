WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — As storms rolled through the Piedmont Triad on Monday, there were reports of downed trees, power outages and lightning striking a home.

Nobody was home at the time of the resulting fire, but the family that lives in the Cedarwood Creek Court home in western Winston-Salem will not be able to sleep there Monday night because of the damage.

“I just feel bad for them. That is just terrible,” said 13-year-old Jake Reynolds. He was at his home a few doors down when the strong storms rolled through.

“I went downstairs to make sure my little sister was okay,” Reynolds said.

The teen says his little sister is afraid of thunder. But the sound of lightning hitting his neighbor’s house a few doors down had him a little rattled too.

“We just heard this really loud crash,” Reynolds said. “It was kind of panic, like stressful for all of us.”

Their grandmother lives next to the house that was hit.

“I was just worried about her,” he said.

Nobody was hurt, but with more storms in the forecast this week, Jake’s hoping the saying “lightning never strikes the same place twice” rings true.

“That makes me more confident and not worried the whole week more thunder and lightning are going to strike,” Reynolds said.

Further east in Greensboro, FOX8 drove around to some of the spots historically prone to flooding. We didn’t find any problem roads but did see some standing water at playgrounds and baseball fields.

As the ground grows more saturated, areas that were fine on Monday, might not be as clear in coming days.