WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — In a June 6 Forsyth County Commissioners meeting, Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough said statisticians believe this will be one of the most violent summers.

The sheriff used that information to send a message about the staff needed in the county and surrounding cities to keep crime under control.

For the past month, his deputies have joined forces with the Kernersville and Winston-Salem Police Departments and the Highway Patrol.

“I am as concerned as any citizen is,” said Winston-Salem Police Chief William Penn, Jr. “I am angry about the violence. I am angry at folks who don’t speak up about it.”

Penn is frustrated with the number of people being shot and dying in the city. This year, there have been 28 homicides compared to 20 this time last year.

“I am just flabbergasted by the fact that we continue to allow folks to come into our city and cause us harm and get to leave and not be held accountable,” he said.

This past weekend, 11 people were shot throughout the city. One of them died. In an effort to help track down suspects behind violent crimes, Kimbrough is offering his deputies to help.

“There was a shortage in the downtown patrols,” he said. “We answered that call. We have people in the downtown area Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.”

At a June 6 county commissioners meeting, the sheriff explained the saturation patrols he’s leading.

“Any given day, you have an additional 12, 15, 30 working inside the city of Winston-Salem,” Kimbrough said.

Since the saturation patrols started May 20, Forsyth County deputies have patrolled in Winston-Salem for about three full days.

Penn hopes to recruit new officers with a new budget allowing him to raise starting salaries to $52,500.

In the meantime, he’s switching up patrol schedules from an 11-hour shift to a 12-hour shift to have officers spread consistently throughout the city each day.

“We didn’t get here overnight … Unfortunately, we won’t cure this overnight as well,” Penn said.

The new shift schedule, along with the other technology and programs the department has implemented, will allow officers to respond to high-priority calls more quickly so they can be proactive in fighting crime.