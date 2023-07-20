FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Forsyth County law enforcement leaders say they need community members to step up and say something.

The men and women in their departments are tired of responding to homicides night after night.

In the last 50 hours, Winston-Salem police investigated three murder cases. Forsyth County deputies handled one.

Winston-Salem Police Chief William Penn Jr. wants to remind everyone we’re talking about the loss of people’s lives and the disruption of their families. He said if you know something and don’t speak up, you’re part of the problem.

“They’re guilty of allowing terrorism to take place in our community,” Penn said. “This is our community, and what we’re allowing is unacceptable to me. Everyone should be angry.”

Anger was evident Thursday afternoon.

As of Thursday, the City of Winston-Salem is up to 30 homicides, compared to 21 in the same time period last year.

Penn pointed out that his team will find the people responsible for shootings with or without the community’s help.

Police identified suspects in two of the four recent homicides with information community members gave officers. Penn said all homicides are targeted.

Most recently, between 50 and 100 people attended a vigil on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive for a shooting victim. Early on Thursday morning, someone drove by and fired more than a dozen shots. The victim was taken to a local hospital in a private vehicle.

“I’m going to tell you our victims now aren’t cooperating,” Penn said. “Our victims are going to different hospitals to avert law enforcement. Our victims won’t tell us where they got shot to allow us to do our jobs. That’s what’s different.”

Forsyth County deputies are helping Winston-Salem police officers by giving up seven additional deputies to do saturation patrols in the city.

Penn wants to remind everyone they can remain anonymous when sharing what they know about a crime.