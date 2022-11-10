WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — There is a large police presence in Winston-Salem on Hawthorne Street and Ebert Street.

FOX8 crews captured video showing cars crashed near the front yard of a home in the Ardmore area near the Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

Police were called and told about guns being fired, and neighbors told FOX8 they heard gunshots.

FOX8 crews are still working to confirm if anyone was shot.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story.