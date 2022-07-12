WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A person accused of larceny in Winston-Salem on Tuesday was taken to the hospital after a crash, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

Police say the suspect crashed his car into a brick sign near Reynolda Road and Reynolda Village Way and ran from the scene of the wreck.

He has minor non-life-threatening injuries and is in the hospital.

The police department has not made any comments about possible charges or if the suspect was arrested since the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story.