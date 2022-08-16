WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Louisiana company purchased K&W Cafeteria on Thursday, the Triad Business Journal reports.

K&W, a Winston-Salem-based company that has been family-owned for 85 years, was bought by Piccadilly Restaurants.

Piccadilly expects to keep all of K&W’s locations open, including the five in the Triad.

On Monday, the Allred Family formerly owned K&W through Allred Investment Co. and sold the headquarters building at 1391 Plaza West Road in Winston-Salem, according to Forsyth County online records.

The sale reportedly totaled $984,500.

Callie Tucker, of Piccadilly, told the TBJ that the purchase of K&W was finished last Thursday.

The price has not been disclosed.