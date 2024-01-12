WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Kill Devil Hills Police Department is asking for help finding 48-year-old Jackie Ray Price.

Price was last reported in the Winston-Salem area.

Price has outstanding warrants for arrest for:

one count of felony indecent exposure

seven counts of misdemeanor secret peeping

seven counts of felony secret peeping to create a photographic image

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Price, they are asked to reach out to local law enforcement or call the Dare County Crime Line at 252-473-311.

Authorities say a suicide note was found at Price’s home after he was reported missing on May 8, but no body was ever found. Police say further investigation has led them to think Price is still alive and evading charges.

He’s facing a felony indecent exposure charge for an alleged incident at the McDonald’s in Kill Devil Hills on April 6, 2023, and seven counts each of felony secret peeping and misdemeanor secret peeping related to multiple incidents on April 13 at the Cavalier Motel in KDH.

Investigators seized Price’s cell phone and found seven videos of female victims inside their hotel rooms.

One of the victims was 14.