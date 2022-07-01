WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem mom says her kids are scared to play outside after someone fired six rounds toward their home.

It happened along Dudley Street.

“I’ve been here 16 years, and we don’t have anything like that going on in this neighborhood,” said Farrah Eller, a mom and homeowner on Dudley Street.

Eller has never heard gunshots before but knew immediately what they were on Monday afternoon.

“We couldn’t get outside quick enough because we knew the kids were outside,” Eller said.

Her 5-year-old grandson and 7-year-old son were playing in the yard and jumping on the trampoline, enjoying a summer day when it happened.

“I almost got shot,” said Mason Fowler, Eller’s 7-year-old son. “I was right here. The bullet is right there, and the bullet could have got me.”

Fowler drew an imaginary line from where the bullet passed through a wooden pillar on the porch, past him and through the window before lodging in the family TV.

The shooter also hit two cars parked on the road and the family’s trailer.

Eller believes the cars parked on the road acted like a wall, shielding her babies from danger.

She believes someone her family knows well was in one of the three cars she saw pass by her home and did the shooting.

“You came down the street. You saw the kids outside,” Eller said. “Now I’m scared my kids don’t even want to come outside and play anymore because they don’t know who is coming down the street.”

Eller gave the police who responded to her 911 call security camera footage and pictures of the incident.

FOX8 reached out to Winston-Salem investigators.

A spokesperson for the police department tells us this is still an active and open investigation, and they are reviewing all evidence.

They welcome any and all new information to help them solve the case.