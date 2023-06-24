Intersection of Glenn Hi Road and High Point Road (Map data: Google Maxar Technologies, US Geological Survey)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that left a woman dead on a Friday night.

At around 10:20 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to a reported crash on the 3800 block of Glenn Hi Road.

At the scene, police found a 2017 Hyundai Sonata in the woods close to the intersection of Glenn Hi Road and High Point Road.

Investigators say that Derita Shante Simmons, 37, of Kernersville, was the sole occupant of the car. Aid was rendered immediately, however, Simmons succumbed to her injuries and died on scene.

While investigators have yet to determine the exact cause of the crash, they say that alcohol does not appear to be a factor.

There is no further information available at this time.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.

A Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online. Information provided to Crime Stoppers may be provided anonymously.

The Text-A-Tip Program can be reached at (336) 276-1717 and allows you to text tips, photos, and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Please note that such text tips may not be made anonymously.