WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two juveniles are in custody after allegedly stealing a car and leading officers on a chase, according to police.

Winston-Salem police say they were called about an armed robbery on Lasley Drive Sunday around 8:30 p.m. On the scene, the victim told officers that he was on Monmouth Street when he was approached by four juveniles who helped him change his tire and asked for a ride to Lasley Drive.

After the victim drove the juveniles to Lasley Street, they allegedly robbed and assaulted him at gunpoint, stealing his vehicle. The victim’s injuries were minor and he declined medical treatment.

About twenty minutes later just before 9 p.m., officers spotted the stolen vehicle on Carver School Road and tried to stop it. The driver didn’t stop and led police on a chase, which ended when the suspect hit a sign at Bowen Boulevard and Elbon Drive.

The driver ran away and was caught after a brief chase. The passenger stayed in the vehicle. Both suspects were taken into custody and a gun was found on the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.