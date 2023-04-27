WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A juvenile suspect was arrested after a shooting in Winston-Salem last week left a victim with life-threatening injuries, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

At 6:47 p.m. on April 21, officers responded to a report of a shooting on East Seventeenth Street.

Arriving officers were told that the shooting happened inside an apartment on East Seventeenth Street. Officers were told the victim was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle.

Investigators say the suspect and his juvenile girlfriend got into a fight in an East Seventeenth Street apartment when the victim intervened.

The suspect and victim then also got in a fight which resulted in the suspect taking out a gun and shooting the victim in the abdomen, the release says.

The suspect ran away before police arrived but was later found by police on Polo Road.

The victim’s injuries are serious and considered life-threatening at this time.

On Thursday, a 16-year-old suspect was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the WSPD at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.