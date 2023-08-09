WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A juvenile victim was shot three times in Winston-Salem on Wednesday, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Around 1:37 p.m., officers responded to a report of a person shot at Bridgton Place Drive.

Arriving officers found a juvenile victim who had been shot three times in his upper torso.

Investigators say the victim was shot while at the corner of Bridgton Place Drive and Bridgton Drive by a suspect who was possibly driving a small red passenger vehicle with trunk damage.

The suspect vehicle left before the police arrived.

Officers found five spent 9mm shell casings in the road on Bridgton Place Drive, and Winston Salem Police Forensics Services processed the crime scene.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the WSPD at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904.