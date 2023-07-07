WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating after a juvenile was dropped off at a local hospital with several gunshot wounds.

Police say that at 12:44 a.m. on Friday, a juvenile victim was taken to a local hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

The juvenile is currently in critical condition, according to police. The case is currently under investigation.

There is no further information available at this time.

