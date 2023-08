WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A juvenile was struck in a shooting late Thursday morning, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

At around 11:21 a.m. on Thursday, officers came to the 4800 block of Murray Road after getting a report of a shooting.

At the scene, police found a juvenile suffering from a gunshot wound to the left arm. They were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no further information available at this time.