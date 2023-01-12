WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A juvenile was shot in a car in Winston-Salem on Thursday afternoon, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Around 4:30 p.m., Winston-Salem officers were sent to a shooting 3500 block of Lambeth Street.

Shortly after the call was dispatched, a juvenile who had been shot arrived at a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries to their ankle and arm.

The victim was inside a car in the 3500 block of Lambeth Street during the shooting. After being taken somewhere else, the victim was driven to the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.