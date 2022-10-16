WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a juvenile injured on Sunday morning.

At 4:19 a.m. on Sunday, officers with the WSPD’s Patrol Division came to Atrium Baptist Medical Center after getting a report of a juvenile patient with a gunshot wound.

Police say the juvenile victim was shot in the upper right arm. The victim’s injuries are considered to be non-life-threatening.

The victim reportedly told investigators that they were shot in the area of Thornaby Drive and Martindale Road.

Police say that they did not find a crime scene in the area.

The investigation is active and ongoing. There is no further information available at this time.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.

A Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online. Information provided to Crime Stoppers may be provided anonymously.

The Text-A-Tip Program can be reached at (336) 276-1717 and allows you to text tips, photos, and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Please note that such text tips may not be made anonymously.