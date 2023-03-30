WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A juvenile was injured during a shooting in Winston-Salem on Thursday afternoon, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

Around 4:03 p.m., arriving officers found the victim lying inside the home suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper leg.

The victim was taken to a hospital, and the injury is considered serious but non-life threatening.

Officers with the WSPD Gun Crime Reduction Unit obtained a search warrant for the home on Manly Street.

Officers executed the search warrant and seized one spent 5.56 rifle casing and one 5.56 rifle. Officers say they believe the shooting happened inside the home based on the evidence collected.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the WSPD at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.