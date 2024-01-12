WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A juvenile is dead as the result of a crash that took place on Thursday evening, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

At around 6:01 p.m. on Thursday, officers came to the 3900 block of South Main Street after getting a report of a crash.

At the scene, police found that the crash involved a juvenile pedestrian and a Dodge Ram pickup truck.

Investigators say that the driver of the pickup truck was driving southbound on South Main Street when the juvenile ran into the road and was struck.

The juvenile was taken to a local hospital for treatment but later died as a result of their injuries.

Police say the pickup truck driver stayed at the scene after the crash and cooperated with the investigation.

the WSPD’s Traffic Enforcement Unit responded to the scene to investigate the crash.

The fatal crash is the second traffic-related fatality of the year in Winston-Salem. There were none at this time in 2023.

There is no further information available at this time.