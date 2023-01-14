WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A juvenile is injured as the result of a shooting in Winston-Salem on Saturday morning, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

Officers came to the intersection of Waughtown Street and Norton Street after getting a report of a shooting in the area.

At the scene, investigators found the juvenile victim inside a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was then taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Investigators say that the shooting took place on the 800 block of Tara Court and that the victim left the area to call the police.

There is no suspect information available at this time. The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.

A Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online. Information provided to Crime Stoppers may be provided anonymously.

The Text-A-Tip Program can be reached at (336) 276-1717 and allows you to text tips, photos, and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

Please note that such text tips may not be made anonymously.