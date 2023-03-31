WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A juvenile was taken into custody after an armed robbery on Friday, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

Officers came to the BP/Family Fare on 3836 Reynolda Road after getting a report of a robbery from the service station.

Investigators say that the two male suspects entered the store wearing black masks, black hoodies, black pants, and white tennis shoes. They were armed with a handgun and demanded money before leaving with an unknown amount of cash.

No one was injured during the robbery, according to police. Officers quickly apprehended one of the suspects, who has been identified as a juvenile.

Investigators say they were able to recover the stolen items as well as a firearm.

The WSPD’s Patrol Division is currently investigating the robbery.

