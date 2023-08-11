WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A juvenile has died as a result of injuries they sustained in a fatal dirtbike crash, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

At around 12:03 a.m. on Sunday, officers came to the intersection of Silas Creek Parkway and Oak Grove Road after getting a report of a crash involving a dirt bike.

At the scene, officers provided immediate medical assistance. The driver of the dirt bike, a juvenile, was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators determined through witness statements that the dirt bike was traveling east on Silas Creek Parkway with no lawful vehicle lighting. Allegedly, in a “careless and reckless manner.”

At the same time, a second vehicle was traveling west on Silas Creek Parkway and began making a U-turn at Oak Grove Road.

Police say that due to the time of night and the lack of lighting on the dirt bike, the driver of the second vehicle was unable to see the dirt bike coming before the two collided.

On Friday, the juvenile died as a result of injuries they sustained in the crash. The death is the 18th motor vehicle fatality of the year in Winston-Salem.