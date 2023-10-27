WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A juvenile is being charged with felony murder in connection to the June shooting death of a 16-year-old boy, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

At around 9:50 p.m. on June 10, officers came to the area of Ashley Crossing and Morgan Circle after getting multiple reports of gunshots and people being shot.

At the scene, police found Trevon Mitchell, 16, of Kernersville, lying in the parking lot and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An additional victim suffered a gunshot wound to the leg. The additional victim was taken to the hospital and their injuries are considered to be non-life-threatening.

Investigators say that before the shooting, Mitchell went to visit the additional victim at a nearby apartment. The pair left the apartment to meet with another person in the parking lot when someone began shooting, fatally striking Mitchell and striking the additional victim in the leg. The suspects then left the area in a vehicle.

Police say that Mitchell was the “intended target of the attack.”

On Friday, police announced that a juvenile was arrested and charged with felony murder in connection to Mitchell’s death.

Investigators say that multiple people witnessed the fatal shooting and are asking that anyone with information come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call the WSPD at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800 or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. Tips made to Crime Stoppers can be made anonymously. A Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook. Tips, including photos and videos, can be texted to the WSPD at (336) 276-1717.

Since the person arrested is a juvenile, there will be no further information released about them. However, the investigation remains ongoing at this time.