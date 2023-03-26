WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person injured and a juvenile in custody.

At around 5:14 p.m. on Saturday, officers came to a home on the 700 block of West 26th Street after getting a report of a shooting.

At the scene, police found a 41-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the thigh.

Investigators say that the victim was shot by a juvenile suspect that was also in the home.

The juvenile suspect left the home and was found by police a short time later and placed in secure custody.

The juvenile suspect is currently being charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, according to a WSPD news release.

The victim was taken to the hospital and his injuries are considered to be non-life-threatening.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.

A Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online. Information provided to Crime Stoppers may be provided anonymously.

The Text-A-Tip Program can be reached at (336) 276-1717 and allows you to text tips, photos, and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Please note that such text tips may not be made anonymously.