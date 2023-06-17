WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating a shooting that left four people, including a juvenile, injured on Saturday morning.

At around 1:25 a.m. on Saturday, officers came to the 800 block of Utah Drive after getting a report of a shooting in the area.

At the scene, police found a single victim in the parking of an apartment complex suffering from “multiple gunshot wounds to the chest.” That victim was taken to a local hospital and listed in critical condition.

While officers were at the hospital, three other gunshot victims arrived by private transport. It was determined that their gunshot wounds were related to the shooting on Utah Drive.

One of the victims suffered a graze wound to the lower back and their injuries are considered to be non-life-threatening. Another victim suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg.

Police say that the fourth victim is a juvenile. The juvenile victim suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and a graze wound to the face. Their injuries are also considered to be non-life-threatening.

Investigators say that the four victims were “intentional targets” and that the shooting was an isolated incident.

The WSPD’s Violent Firearms Investigations Team responded to the hospital and is conducting the follow-up investigation.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.

A Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online. Information provided to Crime Stoppers may be provided anonymously.

The Text-A-Tip Program can be reached at (336) 276-1717 and allows you to text tips, photos, and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department.