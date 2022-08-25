WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A juvenile and adult were arrested on Thursday evening after a pursuit with officers, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies initiated a traffic stop, and the driver refused to stop, resulting in a pursuit.

After a short time, the suspect vehicle came to a stop behind an apartment complex off of Ardsley Street.

FCSO deputies and Winston-Salem Police Department officers pursued the suspects on foot. One adult and one juvenile were taken into custody.

At this time, further arrest information and charges are unavailable for the adult as the person is currently being booked.

Deputies with the FCSO Juvenile Intervention and Investigation Team worked with the WSPD.

The investigation is ongoing.