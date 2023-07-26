WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A juvenile suspect is accused of setting a day care in Winston-Salem on fire over the weekend, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

On Saturday at 5:08 p.m., officers with the WSPD and Winston-Salem Fire Department responded to the Head Start Center on 2050 Big House Gaines Blvd. when they were told about a fire.

Once the fire was extinguished, investigators learned that the building was broken into, and items inside were set on fire.

No one was injured. Only the building was damaged.

Investigators identified a juvenile suspect, and Juvenile Justice officials were contacted.

Juvenile petitions are in the process of being sought for felony breaking and entering and felony burning of a school house for this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the WSPD at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800 or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. Tips made to Crime Stoppers can be made anonymously. A Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook. Tips, including photos and videos, can be texted to the WSPD at (336) 276-1717. Text tips are not anonymous.