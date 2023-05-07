WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A juvenile is being accused of assault after allegedly pointing a rifle at a person in the Bowman Gray Stadium parking lot, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

At around 6:37 p.m. on Saturday, officers with the WSPD Gun Crime Reduction Unit came to Bowman Gray Stadium after getting a report of a disturbance involving weapons.

At the scene, police were informed that the victim and three suspects were involved in a disturbance. Investigators say that during that disturbance, a juvenile pointed a rifle at the victim.

Officers say they found the three suspects in the parking lot and found probable cause to search the vehicle they were at.

During the search, police found a .22 caliber H&K MP5 rifle, a Taurus 9mm handgun and marijuana within the vehicle.

As a result of the investigation, Patrick Odell Watts, 24, and Bradon Lee Purdue, 20, are being charged with possession of marijuana.

Police contacted Juvenile Justice but a secure custody order was denied for assault by pointing a gun on the juvenile suspect. They were then released to a guardian and investigators will seek a petition for assault by pointing a gun.

