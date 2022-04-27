WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — We all want to give our children the best start in life.

The March of Dimes is an organization dedicated to helping families thrive, through advocacy, education, support and research.

There’s an opportunity to be a part of those efforts Saturday by participating in the “March for Babies” in Winston-Salem.

Registration for the event at Bailey Park opens at 8:30 a.m. Opening ceremonies start at 10 a.m.

FOX8’s Melissa Painter is the MC for the event. It’s taking place on Bailey Park on Patterson Avenue on Saturday morning, or you can sign up online on this website.