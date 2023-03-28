JDRF Piedmont Triad Hope Bubbles Up Gala, honoring Wendy and Brett Hoge and presented by Truist, raises over $1.85 million, setting a new record

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The JDRF Piedmont Triad Hope Bubbles Up Gala, honoring Wendy and Brett Hoge and presented by Truist, set a new record by raising over $1.85 million.

The gala was held to raise money for type 1 diabetes treatment research.

The Hoges, whose daughter Riley was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes nearly four years ago, said they use the Gala as a springboard to advance JDRF’s efforts to create a world without type 1 diabetes.

Nearly 900 people attended the Gala at The Benton Convention Center in Winston-Salem, and others watched the livestream and participated remotely.

Guests made Fund A Cure gifts ranging from $50 to $200,000.