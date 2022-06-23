WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — One organization is helping struggling mothers find baby formula.

It’s been a stressor for months, and StarMed is working to make things easier. It’s hosting free formula giveaways in cities across the state. That includes here in the Piedmont Triad.

The first was in Winston-Salem at Union Baptist Church on Thursday. Workers offered two different types of formula: Similac and Enfamil.

They handed out cans from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in an effort to make sure infants don’t go hungry.

“It’s a blessing,” said Catherine Wharton, who has an 11-month-old great granddaughter.

That’s the way many people described the giveaway event after months of not being able to find formula.

“A couple of nights ago, she went to Walmart, and the shelves were empty,” Wharton said.

That’s been the reality for many mothers in the Piedmont Triad, including Kori Wiley.

She was pregnant throughout the shortage and worried about how she would feed her newborn when he arrived.

“It was out of stock or you have to go to a different town to get it,” Wiley said.

Wiley and others were able to get one can each on Thursday. That can will allow them to make about 15 bottles for their infants.

It was easy as driving up and letting the workers know which type of formula you needed. Parents and grandparents are now able to breathe a sigh of relief, knowing they have at least one can to keep their babies fed.

“The babies won’t get the vitamins and stuff they need not having the right kind of milk,” Wharton said. “You can’t just give a baby any kind of milk. They need it, and I hope they keep a good supply of it.”

StarMed will host another formula giveaway on Saturday in Greensboro.

It will run from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Four Seasons Mall.