WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The tobacco company ITG is asking a judge to hold the owner of the Winston Cup Museum in criminal contempt for defamatory behavior that the company claims is part of a larger pattern of dishonesty, according to a recent court filing.

Winston Cup Museum owner William Spencer has been enmeshed in a long-simmering legal battle with ITG, the company that holds the rights to the Winston brand, on multiple fronts.

Now, the tobacco company has accused Spencer of violating a legal agreement by sharing a video on the museum’s Facebook page in which an interviewer says that ITG has been “bullying” Spencer.

ITG Brands said that sharing the video violated a court agreement in which Spencer agreed he would not “make any defamatory or disparaging statements” against ITG Brands on social media, according to the filing.

The tobacco company filed the motion on Dec. 8 asking the court to find Spencer and the museum in criminal contempt.

ITG’s attorneys also used the filing to defend the company against what it referred to as “false statements” made by Spencer.

“More broadly, the narrative that Mr. Spencer is the victim of anything other than his own greed is not true,” the filing said.

The video

On Dec. 1, Mitchell Stapleton posted a video titled, “Winston Cup Museum’s Final Days: Huge NASCAR Collection Headed to Auction (A Man and His Dream),” on his YouTube channel Stapleton42.

Stapleton opens the video referencing Spencer’s legal battle with ITG, saying, “There are some things you got to know about Will Spencer and the Winston Cup Museum before we get going. If you’re a race fan, you’ve probably seen the articles about the Winston Cup Museum having to close on Dec. 16, 2023, and maybe you’ve seen the stuff about the lawsuits surrounding it. The questionable at best United States judicial system has allowed a large company to bully this guy into closing his museum.”

The video shows a portion of the Nov. 14 FOX8 WGHP article “Winston Cup Museum announces closure due to financial concerns.”

“Rather than distance themselves from the video, the defendants celebrated the defamation and disparagement, reposting the video on their Winston Cup Museum Facebook page,” the motion said.

The motion includes a screenshot of a Facebook post, since deleted, on the Winston Cup Museum page that includes a link to the YouTube video. The caption reads, in part, “We were lucky to have Mitchell Stapleton of Stapleton42 stop by The Winston Cup Museum for one final visit. Click the link below to watch as the museum’s owner, Will Spencer, takes Mitchell on a historical tour through the museum’s extensive collection.”

ITG argues that, even though Mitchell was the one who made the offending comments, the Winston Cup Museum page shared the video, seemingly endorsing Mitchell’s words.

ITG asked the court to require Will Spencer and the museum to “show cause as to why they should not be held in contempt” in a hearing. After which, ITG asks that the court hold the defendants in criminal contempt.

As a possible alternative, ITG said the court could hold Will Spencer and the Winston Cup Museum in civil contempt until they delete the link and publish a retraction of the content of the video.

“Considering the egregious nature of the misconduct, even if defendants remove the offending video and publish a retraction, Will Spencer should be held in criminal contempt as punishment for his willful actions,” the motion said.

Alleged ‘false statements’

In the supplementary filing, ITG Brands states that Spencer has “made multiple false statements to the media to make himself out as the victim and ITG as the bully.”

On July 3, the Winston Cup Museum posted a statement announcing that Spencer was closing the museum. In the statement, Spencer said that ITG had filed “numerous lawsuits against me, my wife, our primary businesses, and the museum” and that ITG was claiming that “purchase of Winston Cigarettes from R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company in 2015 somehow gave it ownership of Winston Cup history.”

“These false statements spurred numerous articles in local and national media, largely adopting Will Spencer’s fiction that ITG was using litigation to force him into a settlement and that Mr. Spencer was a hero for preserving NASCAR history,” ITG’s attorneys said in the filing.

Reopening

In an article published in the Winston-Salem Journal on Aug. 16, Spencer said he planned to reopen the museum on Sept. 1. According to the paper, Spencer moved forward with the reopening after proposed mediation sessions did not happen on July 17, July 25 and Aug. 17 as scheduled.

“ITG’s tactic is to run the clock down, have the current lawsuit dismissed and file another or get the current one amended to get more time,” Spencer told the paper.

ITG says the mediation was delayed because “ITG’s lead counsel had a month-long sickness, including a five-day hospitalization for cardiac problems” and that Spencer knew this.

‘Multiple lawsuits’

ITG’s attorneys also took issue with Spencer’s reference to “multiple lawsuits” and described a previous lawsuit the company had filed against Spencer and his company JKS Incorporated.

The lawsuit, which ITG says had nothing to do with the Winston Cup, claims that Spencer sold ITG property. According to the motion, ITG contracted with a company called Zoom Insights for marketing services. Zoom, in turn, contracted with JKS and Spencer “for the buildout of some of ITG’s events.” Event buildout typically includes setting up and preparing physical elements for an event. ITG allowed JKS to store ITG’s vehicles, lighting equipment and other property for those events, but JKS reportedly “converted the property and sold the property to ITG’s detriment.”

To settle the lawsuit, ITG offered to hire Spencer and JKS to provide the “build outs for ITG’s Winston ‘adults-only’ events” starting at a reduced rate to make up for the converted property, which ITG claims would have made Spencer “significant sums of money.” Spencer rejected the offer, “demanding more money, into the millions of dollars,” according to the motion.

ITG offered Spencer “a grand bargain” to settle the JKS lawsuit and “the Winston-related issues encompassed in this lawsuit.” ITG asked that Spencer allow the company to copy museum photos and for Spencer to not file for any Winston-related trademarks or market the Winston brand. According to the lawsuit, Spencer ultimately refused that agreement and filed “more Winston-related trademark applications, which—like his previous attempts—were again rejected in their entirety by the Trademark Office.”

‘The boiling point’

ITG’s legal team says the dispute reached a “boiling point” at the NASCAR All-Star Race in North Wilkesboro.

ITG claims that Spencer and the Museum used ITG trademarks causing “significant confusion among the racing public as to whether Spencer’s Museum (which was marketing to children) was affiliated with or approved by ITG.”

Once ITG’s lead counsel had recovered, the legal team and Spencer spent 13 hours in mediation, which ended with a signed agreement. The court entered the agreement “as an order enforceable by contempt” on Nov. 2.

History of the museum

According to Spencer, the Winston Cup Museum opened in 2005 “as a way to say ‘Thank You’ to R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company for their 33-year sponsorship of the Winston Cup Series and as a “gift” to the City of Winston-Salem to help “preserve our unique place in NASCAR history.”

R.J. Reynolds debuted the Winston brand of cigarettes in 1954, and, in 1971, NASCAR launched the Winston Cup Series when the Winston brand became the title sponsor of NASCAR’s elite division, according to the history on the museum’s website. That sponsorship — and the Winston Cup Series — ended in 2003.

The Winston Cup era is considered by most racing fans to be the “modern era” of NASCAR. The popularity of the sport grew substantially during this time, defined by racing legends like Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt.

R.J. Reynolds later sold the brand, along with Salem and Kool, to Imperial Tobacco Group, now Imperial Brands, in June 2015. ITG Brands, founded in 2015 and based in Greensboro, is a subsidiary of Imperial.

In July 2023, Spencer announced that, after four years of legal battles, the museum would close. He said, ultimately, the battle was not worth the material or personal cost.

However, the museum opened its doors once again on Sept. 1. The museum announced on Sept. 13 that Spencer agreed to rebrand the museum within 90 days, launching a community poll to decide on the new name. A new name was never announced.

In November, the museum said it would close on Dec. 16, an end to its 19-year-long run.