FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An inmate in the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center has died in an apparent suicide, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.

On Friday, James Hoyle Adams Jr, 56, of Winston-Salem, was found unresponsive in his cell.

Detention officers immediately began life-saving measures as medical personnel was called to respond. Those efforts were not successful and Adams passed away.

The Forsyth County Public Health Department Director and NC Department of Health and Human Services Chief Jail Inspector have both been notified of Adams’ death.

The State Bureau of Investigation has also been called upon by the FCSO to perform an independent investigation into Adams’ death.

The FCSO’s Professional Standards Divison will also investigate to ensure that no policy and procedure violations occurred.

FCSO says that all of the aforementioned measures are standard procedures after a death within the FCLEDC.