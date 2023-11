WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Crews are on the scene of a crash on US 52.

A truck hauling a camper flipped over on Thursday afternoon on Southbound US 52, according to the Winston-Salem Fire Department.

Two people were injured. The extent of the injuries is unknown at this time.

Drivers are asked to be cautious in the area.

Only one lane is open at this time.