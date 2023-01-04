WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A teen was hit by a vehicle and injured in Winston-Salem on Patterson Avenue on Wednesday night, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Around 9 p.m., officers responded to a reported crash involving a pedestrian. Arriving officers found a Winston-Salem 18-year-old lying in the road in the 3200 block of Patterson Avenue.

He was taken to a hospital.

Officers determined that the teen failed to yield to traffic while crossing the road outside of a marked crosswalk and was hit by a 2004 Buick being driven by a 54-year-old Winston-Salem woman.

Her vehicle was going south on Patterson Avenue prior to Indiana Avenue.

The teen reportedly has minor injuries.

No charges are being sought for this crash.