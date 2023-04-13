WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A multi-vehicle crash has shut down I-40 eastbound in Winston-Salem.

Police say they are assisting the highway patrol with traffic control while all lanes of I-40 eastbound between Stratford Road and Hanes Mall Boulevard are closed in Winston-Salem Thursday morning.

Traffic is being diverted onto Stratford Road and drivers must avoid the area and find an alternate route while investigators are at work. Anyone who needs to get back on I-40 eastbound after being diverted onto Stratford Road should go south, turn onto Hanes Mall Boulevard and then use the I-40 east ramp on Hanes Mall Blvd. This detour is about a mile.

This closure is expected to last an extended period of time.

Details about injuries or the number of vehicles were not immediately available.