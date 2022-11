WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A house fire was reported in Winston-Salem on Monday night.

One person was inside the home at the time of the fire, and fire officials say the person was taken to the hospital.

Their condition is unknown at this time.

The fire reportedly started around 9:30 p.m. on Oak Summit Road on the city’s north side near Patterson Avenue and University Parkway.

Officials are still working to determine the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story.