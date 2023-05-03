WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A teenager is in the hospital with serious injuries after a shooting in Winston-Salem.

According to police, they were called to Peachtree Street about gunfire just before 11 p.m. on Tuesday. They located several spent bullet casings of “various” calibers on the scene. A little while later police were called to a different address on Peachtree Street about a home being shot into. No one inside the home was injured and police believe that the gunshots fired at the first scene on Peachtree Street hit the home.

About ten minutes after that second call, a 15-year-old boy was brought to an area hospital. He had been shot in the torso and his injuries are considered serious, but not life-threatening.

Peachtree Street was closed for around two hours while police investigated.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.