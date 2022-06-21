WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The UNC School of the Arts drama school came in fourth place for the second year in a row on a recent Hollywood Reporter list ranking the “Top 25 Drama Schools in the World.”

The HR says the UNCSA ranked so highly partly because graduates don’t have trouble finding work.

“The school now teaches on-camera acting all four years of the program — and recent grads are feeling the benefits. Briana Middleton (’22) was cast by George Clooney in The Tender Bar, while Jeremy Gill (’21) got a part in the upcoming Cat Person,” the HR states.

UNCSA is also much more affordable than the schools listed in second and third place: the Julliard School and NYU Tisch School of the Arts respectively.

Tuition at UNCSA is $24,000 annually. Julliard is $51,000 a year, and NYUTSA is $60,000. Yale is free for the 15 to 17 students admitted a year.

In-state tuition at UNCSA is $6,497 a year.