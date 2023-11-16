WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A historic marker commemorating St. Benedict the Moor Catholic Church is set to be unveiled on Saturday at 10 a.m. at 1625 E. 12th St. in Winston-Salem.

The parish was founded in 1940 during segregation by Bishop of Raleigh Eugene McGuinness to meet the needs of African American Catholics, according to a City of Winston-Salem news release.

It is one of four historically Black parishes in the Diocese of Charlotte.

The parish opened St. Anne’s Academy for girls in 1946 and St. Benedict the Moor Grammar School in 1950.

Father Basile Sede was the first Black parish priest and served from 2015 to 2018.

The text on the marker reads:

“Saint Benedict the Moor parish was founded in 1940 during segregation by Bishop of Raleigh Eugene McGuinness to meet the needs of African American Catholics. It is one of four historically Black parishes in the Diocese of Charlotte. Prior to dedication of the church building in 1941, members met in homes and at the Howard Robinson Funeral Home. The pioneer families were Baltimore, Bitting, Crews, Ellis, Grier, Guest, Jones, Maxwell, Pledge, Price, Scales, Tucker, and Wellman. The parish opened St. Anne’s Academy for girls in 1946 and St. Benedict the Moor Grammar School in 1950. Father Basile Sede was the first Black parish priest and served from 2015-2018.”