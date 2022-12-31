FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is in custody after a high-speed chase involving Forsyth County deputies.
At around 11:30 a.m. on Friday, the Forsyth County 911 Center received a notice to be on the lookout for a suspect vehicle that was possibly connected to a crime in Rockingham County.
Patrolling deputies say they located a vehicle matching the suspect’s description within five minutes of the notice and attempted to pull the vehicle over. However, the driver refused to stop and a chase began.
Investigators say the chase lasted for around 15 minutes starting in Walkertown and ending in Winston-Salem. The chase concluded when the driver crashed into a fence alongside Highway 52 and was unable to continue driving.
No one was injured as a result of the crash.
Ralph McKinley Moore III, 37, of Stokesdale, was taken into custody and is being charged with the following:
- Felony flee to elude
- Felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance
- Misdemeanor reckless driving
- Misdemeanor speeding
- Other traffic violations
He is being held in the Forsyth County Detention Center on a $100,000 secured bond.
Moore is also facing potential charges out of Rockingham County pending their investigation.