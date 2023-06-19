WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A few new businesses have opened their doors in Winston-Salem.

Greater Winston-Salem Inc., built on the legacy of the Winston-Salem Chamber of Commerce and Winston-Salem Business Inc., works to support local businesses, and that includes the city’s freshest faces.

Below you’ll find a list of the local businesses that recently held ribbon-cutting ceremonies with Greater Winston-Salem Inc.

Summit Street Inns

On May 30, Greater Winston-Salem Inc. celebrated the opening of Summit Street Inns with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Summit Street Inns, located at 434 Summit Street in Winston-Salem’s West End, includes the Ludlow and Sheppard houses, two historic homes that have undergone extensive restoration over the last few years.

“It is now open to the public, boasting 10 well-appointed overnight guest rooms and over-the-top bathroom accommodations exceeding any industry standard for luxury and comfort,” Greater Winston-Salem Inc. said in its announcement.

In addition, the homes include gardens, outdoor spaces and event space, as well as a billiards room, parlor and in-home dining for guests.

You can learn more on the Summit Street Inns website, Facebook or Instagram.

Ellie Mental Health

Winston-Salem officially welcomed Ellie Mental Health on June 5. Located at 250 Executive Park Blvd. in Suite 120, Ellie Mental Health is a new local therapy clinic.

“We’ve created a comfy, judgment-free zone where you can be authentic, get real about where you’re at in your mental health and receive the compassionate care you deserve,” Ellie Mental Health said in an announcement through Greater Winston-Salem Inc. “We strive to break down treatment barriers and provide you with customized counseling services that meet your therapy needs.”

You can learn more on the Ellie Mental Health website or LinkedIn.

Design+ by CassandraMichelle

Design+ by CassandraMichelle opened its new location — 6176-105 N. Liberty Street — with a soft opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony on June 15.

Design+ specializes in interior design, offering customers space planning, materials selection, textiles, finishes and furniture for home projects.

The company says its mission is “to make interior design simple, easy, and accessible.”

You can learn more on the Design+ by CassandraMichelle website or Facebook.