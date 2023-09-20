WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — It started in a pub.

Three friends challenged each other to shave their heads at a St. Patrick’s Day party to raise money for children with cancer. That’s how the idea of St. Baldrick’s was born.

Now every September during Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month, people shave their heads bald to raise money for some of cancer’s youngest fighters.

Amy Creason with St. Baldrick’s in Winston-Salem and Laura Crocher, whose niece Finley has cancer, visited the FOX8 Morning News to tell us more about this year’s event on Saturday at Incendiary Brewing in Winston-Salem, where St. Baldrick’s days that over 30 volunteers will be going bald for cancer research.

The event is happening at noon on Saturday and has a goal to raise over $65,000.