Helmet camera video shows firefighters rush into burning home on Meadowlark Drive in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Helmet camera video offers the view through the eyes of a Winston-Salem firefighter battling a blaze on Meadowlark Drive.

On Saturday, the Winston-Salem Fire Department released video from a fire on the 600 block of Meadowlark Drive.

Three adults and two children are now in need of new homes, but no one was injured.

The fire department said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The video shows firefighters going through a door at the front of the home. The inside of the home is obscured by what appears to be smoke.