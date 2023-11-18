WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A hazmat team is responding to a sewage backup at a Shell gas station in Winston-Salem.

The sewage backup took place at the Shell station on 2020 Cloverdale Avenue in Winston-Salem.

The Winston-Salem Fire Department, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities and Winston-Salem Forsyth County Emergency Management are also on the scene.

Crews are currently attempting to mitigate the sewage.

Caution is urged for anyone attempting to travel through the area.

There is no further information available at this time. This is a developing story.