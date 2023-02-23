WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been sentenced to over five decades in prison for sex crimes involving a 13-year-old girl, according to Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O’Neill.

On April 23, 2018, the Winston-Salem Police Department received a call for service from physicians at a local hospital regarding a child showing signs of having been sexually assaulted.

When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered that the victim had been raped and sexually assaulted. Police identified the suspect as James Aaron Glenn, 52, who was a handyman hired to do repair work at the victim’s home. The victim had been home alone after coming home early from school due to feeling unwell.

A short time later, Glenn knocked on the door and told the victim that he was there to fix a broken window in the home. After being allowed to enter the home, Glenn threatened to kill the victim and assaulted her.

The victim began experiencing extreme pain and other symptoms after the assault which led to a family member taking her to a local hospital where she first revealed what had occurred. The victim’s medical findings were consistent with sexual abuse.

The lead investigator of the case with the WSPD’s Special Victim’s Unit testified that school and telephone records established an exact date and timeline for the assault. He was also able to place Glenn inside the victim’s home on the date of the offense through interviews and various records.

Glenn was later interviewed and admitted to being inside the victim’s home on the date of the assault.

On Tuesday afternoon, a jury found Glenn guilty of the following charges:

Statutory rape of a child who was 15 years of age or younger

Second-degree rape

Statutory sexual offense with a child who was 15 years of age or younger

Second-degree sexual offense

Two counts of indecent liberties with a child

Glenn was a record level IV for sentencing due to his prior felony convictions, including:

Assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury

Common law robbery

Possession of stolen goods

PWISD cocaine

Possession of marijuana

Forsyth County Superior Court Judge Richard Gottlieb sentenced Glenn to two consecutive active terms of 330-456 months imprisonment in the North Carolina Department of Corrections.