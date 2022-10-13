WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A gun was found on the campus of a Winston-Salem high school.

According to a letter sent by principal Noel Keener at Parkland High School, on Thursday morning they received an anonymous tip. While conducting a student search, the SRO located a handgun on a student.

No one was threatened and the note from Keener said that all students are safe.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office confiscated the weapon and Keener says the student will face charges.

“Appropriate district disciplinary actions will also follow. It is important that you know that no students or staff were ever threatened or harmed, and there was no altercation. We take these matters seriously and appreciate our student’s heightened response and efforts making us aware about anything that is of concern. We are here for students. Students and parents remember if you see something or know something, say something! If you have any questions, please contact me.”