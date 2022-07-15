WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Customers were terrified when gunshots rang out while they were shopping at the Kristy’s Food Mart in Winston-Salem on Thursday afternoon.

Our crews counted about six bullet holes through the wall of the store. Witnesses say all the destruction was caused in less than five minutes at the convenience store on North Liberty Street.

They say it was a miracle no one was hurt because there were people both inside and outside the store at the time of the shooting.

It’s a workday store clerk Moetaz Eltawwar won’t soon forget. As he rang up his last few customers, he heard gunshots outside the front of the convenience store.

“I don’t know where they are shooting. I don’t know where to go,” he said. “I’m trying to look outside to see the person because when you duck, he keeps shooting.”

The shooting started outside on pump four while people were pumping gas and shopping inside. Some ran inside to escape the gunfire, while others hid inside their vehicles.

Eltawwar even had to duck behind the counter as the shots rang out behind him.

“I didn’t know what to do,” he said.

Witnesses say a customer outside started firing back before calling 911.

Officers responded to the store and found several shell casings. Investigators learned two separate groups of people exchanged shots in front of the store.

Around 7 p.m., investigators found one of the suspect’s vehicles linked to the shooting

They arrested 19-year-old Willam Alfonzo Bell, Jr. He has a long list of charges, including discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling.

Eltawwar says he’s glad no one was hurt, but things could have been worse.

“I was scared about the people inside. One woman was buying gas, and she hid herself in the car,” he said. “It’s unbelievable.”

Bell is currently being held at the Forsyth County Jail on a $75,000 secured bond.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is seeking additional charges in this case.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police or crime stoppers.