WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a gun was found on an adult at the Parkland High School’s open house on Tuesday night.

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools officials say two visitors who were not students got into a fight.

A school resource officer responded and found the handgun on one of them.

FOX8 is told that person will be facing charges for bringing the gun on school property.

No one was hurt, and the gun was not reportedly used in a threatening way.